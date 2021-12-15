SCAD unveils Pulaski House, 22 units aimed at non-student, downtown, low-wage workers

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

SCAD representatives said Pres. Paula Wallace "answered the call" from the City of Savannah to develop below-market rate housing because the city is in the middle of an affordable housing crisis.

"Workforce housing is one of Savannah’s most challenging concerns, and the Lofts on Pulaski jump-starts a new era that redefines excellence, accessibility, and affordability," Wallace, SCAD's president and co-founder, said in a school press release.

Rents will range from about $775 for a studio, $1,065 for a two-bedroom and just under $1,000 for a two-bath loft apartment, which can fit two beds. Utilities are included and the apartments are wired for cable and internet, which tenants will have to set up themselves. Parking, in-building laundry machines and mailboxes are included.

The Lofts are an initiative of SCAD Serve, "which empowers the SCAD community to listen to the needs of its neighbors and local leaders and to implement meaningful design solutions that improve quality of life."

SCAD Serve Director Scott Linzey said he hopes other institutions and businesses in Savannah will follow suit and help provide affordable housing for workers in the downtown area, where the costs to buy or rent have priced out many long-time and low-wealth residents in recent years.

SCAD and other large employers in the area have raised the city's profile for the past few decades, which have increased property values and cost-of-living expenses. But wages have not matched that growth, leading to large-scale displacement and gentrification of neighborhoods across the city.

The Lofts at Pulaski are part of a larger tapestry of housing projects aimed at fighting this displacement, which is one of the city's top budget priorities for the next fiscal year.

