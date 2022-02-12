Hamburger icon
SCAD celebrates 2022 Women of Vision honorees

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
The Savannah College of Art and Design welcomed four new Women of Vision honorees — Linda J. Evans, Sarah Mills Hodge, Joyce Roché, and Gale Singer —  on Friday.

Established by SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace, the Savannah Women of Vision investiture recognizes women of peerless valor, altruism, and intellect whose remarkable ideas, insightful leadership, and distinguished service form the fabric of our community.

"I was surprised and honored when I found out I was going to be a Savannah Women of Vision inductee," said honoree Joyce Roché. "Having a visable representation of women is very important for young women and all women, it shows what's possible. That's why this award means so much to me."

There are now 21 women who have been recognized by the university since starting the program.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SCAD celebrates 2022 Women of Vision honorees

