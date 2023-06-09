BreakingNews
Trump-appointed judge who issued rulings favorable to him assigned to oversee criminal case
Savannah’s legendary bar, music venue The Jinx receives local support to reopen

Credit: Geoff L. Johnson

Credit: Geoff L. Johnson

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago

After closing in 2020 during the global COVID-19 pandemic, a two-year-long search for a new home and hundreds of letters of support from locals, beloved Savannah music venue The Jinx is one step closer to bringing back the sounds of its legendary shows.

On Thursday, the Savannah City Council approved the special use permit for its new Starland District location, 2602 Whitaker St., despite Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) staff recommending to deny the permit in March. The bar’s proximity to residential properties, parking concerns and proposed operating hours were points of concern.

Credit: Rosana Lucia/DoSavannah.com

Credit: Rosana Lucia/DoSavannah.com

However, 207 letters of support, written by some of the several dozen supporters who showed up to the zoning hearing, plus a parking plan led to the council passing the motion with an 8-1 vote. Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely opposed.

At the meeting, Noah Estes spoke in support of The Jinx, reminiscing on the historical relevance of the music venue and bar and the droves of people who came from all over the U.S. to Savannah because of its musical legacy.

Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo

Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo

For more than 17 years, The Jinx’s former home at 127 W. Congress St., served as the cornerstone of Savannah’s swamp and heavy metal scene with space for punk, rock, country and hip-hop lovers also to abide. With the approval, owner Susan Warnekros and The Jinx team can now break ground on the new location, ushering in a new era for live music in Savannah.

“This is an establishment that is necessary for providing a safe place for musicians to play since, sometimes, in smaller towns, there’s a lack of venues that are all-inclusive towards musicians,” Estes said.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Legendary bar and music venue The Jinx receives support from locals, the city, to reopen

