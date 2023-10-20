Savannah/Hilton Head International named No. 1 airport in U.S.

BreakingNews
Credit: John Carrington, John Carrington

Savannah Morning News
By Destini Ambus – Savannah Morning News
18 minutes ago

Luxury publisher Condé Nast Traveler recently released a list of the best airports in the U.S. according to its readers, and Savannah/Hilton Head International came out on top.

Though not a very busy airport, the town-square inspired layout makes it feel intimate and inviting, and travelers might feel as if they've been transported back in time to a historic Southern Street according to the publication.

When you think airport and Georgia, your mind probably immediately thinks of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is the busiest airport in the world in terms of passenger account, according to tripsavvy.com.

While some may like offerings of the mega-airport in Atlanta, others may prefer the relative calm and charm of SAV.

The best airport in Georgia could be up for debate, but the best one in the U.S. is SAV, according to the 500,000 people who responded to Condé Nast's survey.

What are the nicest airports in America?

According to Condé Nast Traveler’s reader responses, these are the best airports in the country:

  1. Savannah Hilton Head (SAV)
  2. Indianapolis (IND)
  3. Providence (PVD)
  4. Palm Beach (PBI)
  5. Tampa (TPA)
  6. Hartford (BDL)
  7. Minneapolis St. Paul (MSP)
  8. Long Beach (LGB)
  9. Portland (PDX)
  10. Detroit (DTW)
How many airports are in Georgia?

There are 102 airports in Georgia. There are eight commercial service/primary airports, and they are:

  • Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany (ABY)
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta (ATL)
  • Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta (AGS)
  • Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick (BQK)
  • Columbus Airport in Columbus (CSG)
  • Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon (MCN)
  • Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah (SAV)
  • Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta (VLD)

Where is Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport?

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is at 400 Airways, Ave, Savannah GA.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah/Hilton Head International named No. 1 airport in U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler readers

