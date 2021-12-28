Savannah Youth City Christmas party celebrates year of community service

Credit: Bunny Ware / For Savannah Morning News

With a guest speaker, tons of gifts and a southern buffet on the agenda, I promise to catch up with Beverly later, then move over to welcome State Farm agent Vernon Donovan and Humane Society for Greater Savannah's Montana Tohm. Placing a call to each of them earlier today to let them know about this organization, they both wanted to attend to learn more about Youth City and their mission.

After months of singing praises of the League of Brawn brothers, I finally get the chance to introduce Vernon to Justin, Ernest Graham, Evans Topps, Lamark Young, James Scott and Dillon Jackson. By now the guys are used to me arranging them for photos, so they pose for a pic with Vernon and Montana before we all enter the banquet room.

Beverly introduces me to New Hampstead students Jayvion Johnson and his cousin Jason Johnson with Savannah High School student Christian Warren. The guys tell me, "Being involved with Youth City has helped us become more confident and comfortable, become better people and loosen up to be able to communicate better." Christian adds, "Volunteering is doing the right thing."

Next up is Desiree Priest, Youth City's administrator and a Savannah State University public administration master's degree student. The Savannah local convinces New York native Clara Johnson to pose with her while overseeing last minute details for the dozens of guests arriving.

Cruising around the room, I grab a sweet tea from Michael Albright then take a seat to chat with Savannah natives Thaddeus Orr, Lamontia Brown and Andrew Oliver. I learn that the trio met while working at Builders FirstSource and are strong community activists.

Credit: Bunny Ware / For Savannah Morning News

Wishing I could chat longer, I trot to the back and take a seat next to local driver Joe Johnson Jr. and Korenea Fields, the executive director of Reach Our Youth. Thanks to a last minute call from Dillon with League of Brawn, I made it over to the seventh annual Christmas giveaway in Liberty City.

Not only was there fresh off the grill meals, tables of free toys and a deejay, there was a video game bus and people from other nonprofits on site volunteering. It makes sense that Korenea would be here tonight and after hearing guest speaker Robert Gould work his magic, I totally get what tonight is all about.

Credit: Bunny Ware / For Savannah Morning News

As Robert asks us to repeat, “Today is my time, my moment, this is my atmosphere, my environment,” it is obvious that his mantra of achieving whatever you want is something Beverlee knows all about.

Credit: Bunny Ware / For Savannah Morning News

As a Savannah native who lived all over town, Beverlee grew up in a large family with nine brothers. After seeing too much of what you shouldn’t do, she knew what was needed to break behavior cycles and teach future generations that there are different paths that lead to future success.

Credit: Bunny Ware / For Savannah Morning News

"We have 60 underserved youth from (ages) 10 to 17 years old that we work with to increase positive cycles through volunteerism, leadership development, citizenship, life skills training and support. We do everything from field trips to Atlanta and camp trips to Oatland Island to volunteering at Savannah Feed the Hungry, Walls of Hope and emancipation ceremonies of Savannah," shares the Savannah Youth City founder.

Wrapping up with a perfect group pic of Beverlee and her Savannah Youth City family, she adds, “We even had famous actor Sean Penn partner with us to help low-income families impacted by COVID-19 and Hurricane Matthew. We were one of three organizations chosen because we are disaster-prepared, and we were able to distribute $50,000 worth of gift cards to the (people with disabilities, the elderly and) low-income people last year.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

The $50,000 was split between three organizations with Youth City recieving 250 $90 gift cards at that time, she said.

Picture me clapping because this may be the best part of what I get to do, highlight the people who we don’t hear about a lot and put a spotlight on people who are making Savannah a better Savannah! Happy New Year Y’all!

Learn more on Facebook at savannahyouthcityinc.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Youth City Christmas party celebrates year of community service