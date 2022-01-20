The event will kickoff at 7 p.m. with an all-star local lineup, including Reverend Bro Diddley and the Hips, Donna Savage and Superhorse.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright/For DoSavannah.com

The opening night event is open to all 2-day General Admission and 2-day VIP Pass Holders. The general public, as well as Stopover patrons with a Friday or Saturday Single-Day Festival pass, may purchase a separate ticket to the event for $25 (limited availability). Stopover COVID-19 policies in place at the time of the festival will be in effect for this show.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright/For DoSavannah.com

All tickets for the festival are on sale through the festival website and Eventbrite. Earlybird and Tier I VIP tickets are sold out. For more information, visit savannahstopover.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Stopover Music Festival announces local band line-up, kickoff event at Service Brewing