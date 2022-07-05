ajc logo
Savannah police: Teens arrested in City Market shooting during Fourth of July weekend

By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Two teens have been arrested and charged in an early Sunday morning shooting at City Market during the Fourth of July weekend, the second shooting in the area in a week's time.

The teens, both 15 and 16, were involved in an argument "before both drew weapons and started shooting, resulting in both sustaining injuries," Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said in a press release on Tuesday.

Savannah police spokesman Sgt. Jason Pagliaro specified the July 3 shooting happened "outside in the street" near the Wild Wings Cafe. The restaurant has an address in the 20 block of Barnard Street near Ellis Square.

The teens, both male, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson said the 16-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. The 15-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

This is the second shooting in a week at City Market. On June 26, SPD investigated a shooting in the 200 block of West St. Julian Street, where they found four people with injuries — three gunshot wounds and one with an injury of unknown origin.

The three victims, all between the ages of 20-23, were transported to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries, SPD spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said. A male victim is suffering from serious injuries but is in stable condition. The other victims – one man and one woman – have non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth injured person took themselves to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Officers interviewed a person of interest but determined they weren’t involved in the shooting. On Thursday, Savannah police asked for help identifying persons of interest — a group of males scene on surveillance video — in the shooting.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police: Teens arrested in City Market shooting during Fourth of July weekend

