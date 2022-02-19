Hamburger icon
Savannah police shoot a man on White Bluff Road; GBI called to investigate

Credit: Daniel Jones

Credit: Daniel Jones

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to probe a Savannah police officer-involved shooting that left one man injured early Saturday morning.

Savannah police shot an adult male around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of White Bluff. The man was transported to an area hospital for further treatment of what police say is a non-life-threatening injury, a release from the department read.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

The GBI will be the primary investigating agency on this case, as they are in all Savannah police officer-involved shootings.

Check back to savannahnow.com for updates.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police shoot a man on White Bluff Road; GBI called to investigate

