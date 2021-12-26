Hamburger icon
Savannah Police: Man has life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday, one man detained

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
48 minutes ago

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday evening.

Police responded to shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at Savannah Gardens, according to a social media post by SPD and confirmed by telephone. The police officer on call did not have the time of the shooting.

Police said based on a preliminary investigation, two males got into a confrontation and an adult male sustained life-threating gunshot wounds during the incident.

Police said a person of interest was detained at the scene.  The names of the people involved were not released, police said.

No additional information was available by 10:30 p.m.

Police said the case is under investigation and more details might be released Monday.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police: Man has life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday, one man detained

