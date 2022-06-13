Savannah Police investigate death of South Carolina man in bicycle accident

There, officers discovered Russell suffering from serious injuries related to the crash. He was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Russell was traveling south on Barnard Street when he failed to stop for the red light and attempted to cross West 37th Street. A Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling in the eastbound lanes of West 37th Street struck the bicyclist. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

