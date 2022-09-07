According to an SPD press release, Brannan's public viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 9, at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 10, at Jonesville Baptist Church, 5201 Montgomery St. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West, 1336 Dean Forest Road.

Road closures have not yet been announced.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police announce funeral plans for officer Reginald Brannon, who died in crash