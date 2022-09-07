ajc logo
Savannah Police announce funeral plans for officer Reginald Brannon, who died in crash

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Savannah Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, who died in a traffic collision on Aug. 28.  Brannan had served on the force since December 2020 and was assigned to the Northwest Precinct.

Brannan's personal vehicle collided with a tractor trailer at the 4200 block of Highway 21 in Garden City as he was headed home around midnight.

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Police Department

According to an SPD press release, Brannan's public viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 9, at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 10, at Jonesville Baptist Church, 5201 Montgomery St. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West, 1336 Dean Forest Road.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Road closures have not yet been announced.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police announce funeral plans for officer Reginald Brannon, who died in crash

