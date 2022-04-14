Savannah Philharmonic leaders: Next concert season will be 'truly something for everyone'

Here is what Harada and Williams have to say about the past year for the organization and what Savannah can expect in the coming year and season.

Coming soon John Rutter's Requiem: Sunday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill Tales of Arabian Nights: Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre Tickets available to both at savannahphilharmonic.org

You made your return to a traditional, live performance at the Lucas Theatre recently. What was the experience like being back, and in person, with fans and donors?

Amy Williams: "For me, it was the first time being in the Lucas Theatre. But it didn't feel new. I would say the experience...it was like coming home. It was truly a coming home experience. The audience embraced us. It was comfortable, and for me, that was magical to feel that."

Keitaro Harada: "Throughout the pandemic, we had our core supporters of the Philharmonic at the other locations that we have performed in; whether it be the Morris Center, or outdoors in Chippewa Square and so we've seen the familiar faces. But what we enjoyed (coming back to) the Lucas was, not only did we see our familiar fans, we now saw a growth in our attendance from people that had never come to the Philharmonic before, and so what we've learned from it is that we have reached different neighborhoods throughout the pandemic and now we're trying to focus on how can we grow our audience, not just in Savannah proper, but more outside of Savannah also.

How does the Philharmonic become more accessible then?

Williams: "It's a lot of things. One of the first things that we did was we readjusted all the ticket pricing for our concerts this season to have them be more affordable, to have all of the price points covered so that someone that's already hiring a babysitter, that's a true night out, isn't going to break the bank from (the concert).

"We've also done things like people will notice that the orchestra is no longer in tuxedos; they're in suits. It sounds like something that's very small to a lot of people, but it's significant in walking into a space and feeling like you can relate to the individuals on stage."

Harada: "We will have concerts for children and families, so family members that have small children, they can't attend an evening concert. But we are doing concerts that grandparents can bring their kids to during the weekend and learn about music, and then the other big component about reaching out is we're having our neighborhood series where we'll be doing three concert weekends where we'll go to nine different neighborhoods in one month and bring music in September. So that is one of the biggest things that we're doing, which leads to our Phil in the Park in Forsyth Park.

"So our September through October is really exciting because we get to perform in basically 10 different locations in a span of three and a half weeks."

Credit: Photo by Geoff L Johnson Credit: Photo by Geoff L Johnson

Do these types of events help with educating those who may not be familiar with classical music so they'll feel more comfortable coming to future concerts?

Harada: "One of the most important things that an orchestra in a community does is educate the community about classical music. But also, there's a point where it's not about education, but welcoming the community into what we do. And then having this border of classical music is sort of a high art institution really is unnecessary.

"So what we're doing next season is breaking all that boundary and barrier, and we're not calling any of our concerts as a classical concert, or titling them, or categorizing them in a specific way. So anyone can come to any of our performances throughout the season, and there's going to be something that they're going to find attractive...where they don't have to feel like they need to know who the composer is, or what they need to wear. So we're serving the community with the idea that music is for the sake of music, so anyone can appreciate music."

Amy, you've been here for a year and a half now. What are you most excited to see happen with the organization this year?

Williams: "It's really all about that connection with the community. And we reiterate it a lot, because we believe in it so fully and that's where our growth is. That's where we have the ability to break down barriers for people so they're not afraid of classical music, because we're not going to refer to it as classical music. We're just going to speak to it as music. I did not grow up in an in a classical music family so I didn't experience it as a kid, I experienced that later in school. So I'm familiar with what will hold people back from coming and it's just creating that model, and really, really connecting with the community and really collaborating with other arts organizations, building our education initiatives, so I believe that we can be a household name.

"That's what we're striving to be — where musicians can be having conversations with audience members from the stage, where audiences will feel comfortable walking to the edge of the stage and speaking to our music and artistic director Kei. That's really where the growth will happen for us."

You've held your role for awhile now also, Kei. From your side of things, what's next for the Savannah Philharmonic?

Harada: "For me, the education component of our organization is truly what really is key to the quality of what we do as an arts organization. So one of the things that we're doing is an All-Star Ensemble, where every high school band director can nominate or select a student from their band to come and join us at the Savannah Philharmonic and the members of the Philharmonic will be coaching them. Then we are going to have about 100 to 200 kids all joined together to perform with me conducting in what we're calling the Philharmonic All-Star Band.

"Usually, there's the state all-star band or all-star ensembles and all star orchestra and chorus; and those are audition-based. But this is actually a motivation base where it's, you know, a student, a teacher sees a promise or a love of music from a student. And then that's how the students get nominated to join this ensemble. And I think that's just a great way to have our support to work towards education in this community. So I'm very, very excited about that.

What can fans expect in the next season?

Williams: "It's truly something for everyone. It's built in a manner that there are a lot of collaborations with other arts organizations. There's a lot of collaborations with community organizations. But when it comes down to it, it's, there's something for everyone."

Harada: "I think the reaction that the community is going to (have) is that the Savannah Philharmonic is collaborating with what...? And then I think that's the excitement that we're ready to share when our season is announced."

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Philharmonic leaders: Next concert season will be 'truly something for everyone'