Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for both the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments of COVID-19.

"Early studies indicate these treatments may reduce severe outcomes from COVID19 including hospitalization or death," the Georgia DPH press release stated. "The antivirals are recommended for treatment of individuals who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions. Both drugs require a prescription and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset."

To see more information and the complete list of pharmacies receiving an initial allocation, please go to https://dph.georgia.gov/search?search=oral+antiviral+covid&sm_site_name=dph.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah pharmacy among Georgia sites receiving allocation of oral antiviral COVID treatment