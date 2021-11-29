Savannah music venues tap into your nostalgia with the Eagles, Alabama and Chicago on the way

Alabama brings their 50th anniversary tour to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena on Sunday. As I write this, a limited number of tickets ranging from $56.50 to $126.50 are still available, so fans should act fast if they are still hoping to attend.

The Marshall Tucker Band will open.

Also on Sunday, just across the lobby from the MLK arena, the Johnny Mercer Theatre will host the Beatles' tribute band The Fab Four.

Chicago, which has been around for more than 50 years, will play the Mercer on Dec. 8. Looking even further ahead, the Mercer will host Johnny Mathis on Jan. 14, Alice Cooper on Feb. 5 and The Monkees' farewell tour on April 1.

Slightly smaller venues have also booked some classic bands, including the Atlanta Rhythm Section at Victory North on Jan. 27.

District Live at Plant Riverside hosts Mother's Finest on March 24 and a "Beatle Vs. Stones" showdown with the tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction on March 31.

It’s awesome that so many Savannahians will have chances to revisit the music to which they have been listening for decades, but I wonder whether the market can indefinitely support so many throwback shows.

The large cohort of Baby Boomers born between 1946 and 1964 won’t be around forever, and the music industry landscape has changed dramatically over the decades. Acts and audiences grew more diverse, while new technologies increasingly challenged the dominance of the top 40.

In the year 2040, would theaters and arenas fill up for a Pearl Jam 50th anniversary tour? Will Outkast reunite in 2050?

Of course, all of these venues have other types of upcoming performances on their schedules, so I suggest that readers check out the full listings. We are still coming out of a long stretch of limited numbers of concerts, so it feels like we should be supporting artists and generally catching up for lost time.

