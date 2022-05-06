ajc logo
Savannah Music Festival's Musical Explorers Program exposes young children to world of music

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

School children sing and dance to the beat of the Gullah Geechee drums as they become immersed in a cultural experience through the Savannah Music Festival's Musical Explorers program.

The program, which returned after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, connects elementary students to diverse musical communities in-person or online. Over the course of the year, students build musical skills with song and dance in the classroom.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The program is open to K-2 students in Savannah-Chatham, Effingham, Beaufort and McIntosh counties schools, as well as private schools in the area.

The free program was developed by the Savannah Music Festival through a partnership with the Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute. After spending the year learning about six different music genes from the Musical Explorers curriculum, the program culminates in a final concert. Concerts were held during the week of May 5. Sessions were held at either at 10:15 a.m. or 12:15 p.m.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The last time a Musical Explorers program held a concert was December 2020.

2022 Savannah Music Festival: McIntosh County Shouters

“This is the first live concert that we have done with our students since 2019… so it is really exciting to have all the kids coming,” SMF director of education and community Engagement Jenny Woodruff said.

This year the students learned about music from the Georgia Coast with the McIntosh County Shouters, southeastern woodlands Native American music with Martha Redbone and South African music kwela with Naledi Masilo. Woodruff said students already know the songs before attending the concert.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“We will teach you about important music…they are dancing, singing, and the artist interacting with the audience," she said. Woodruff said the Savannah Music Festival hopes music can help students become connected with each other.

“We want to create a sense of belonging and that music is for all of us."

While at the concerts, students can interact with the musician. When the McIntosh Shouters began to play and dance to the song 40 Wheels,  Andrea B. Williams Elementary School second-grader Brooklyn Anderson was having a good time.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“The part I liked the most was the last song, “she said.

Another Andrea B. Williams student, London Mitchell, said she liked how she was able to interact with the musicians she learned about in her music class.

“What I liked about the concert is that it was a lot of music and being able to sing it, “she said. “We get to meet famous people and sing with them.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

After Thursday’s experience, the students can’t wait to learn more about music next year in school. “Yes, for sure,” both students said.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

