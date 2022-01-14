Savannah Music Festival announces lineup and schedule for 2022 season

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. Additional concerts are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

“This season’s lineup reinforces the Savannah Music Festival’s longstanding tradition of presenting unique artistic collaborations, rare regional appearances and special projects designed to encourage exploration and bring joy to audiences and artists,” remarks SMF Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We welcome music lovers from Savannah and all over the world to experience the annual confluence of emerging artists and masters, all within the city’s alluring and walkable Historic District, in March and April.”