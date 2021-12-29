Savannah Morning News lead photographer Richard Burkhart's 2021 year in review

One of the continuing themes throughout 2021 was COVID vaccinations. As the vaccine rollout began more and more people became eligible to receive the vaccine. While it feels like they’ve been available forever, it’s only been a year since the first doses arrived in Georgia.

Issues of impact in 2021: COVID-19 vaccines curbed but couldn't cure the pandemic

Cases rising into 2022: Chatham County's flu, COVID cases on the rise going into holidays

How to know when to get tested: Could it be COVID-19 omicron variant symptoms or the flu?

Kids return to in-person learning after COVID pandemic lockdown

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

After a year of virtual learning children finally began returning to the classroom in 2021. The joy in this image shows just how much the students, faculty, and staff missed one another.

'Hot Sushi' bitten by shark while surfing off Tybee Island

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Being on the water you know that marine life of all kind is lurking under the waves. This summer surf instructor Atsushi Yamada was bitten on the calf by a shark during a surf camp at Tybee Island. Just days after the incident Atsushi was back in the ocean doing what he loves, teaching kids to surf.

'It's part of our life': Surf instructor back on Tybee beach two days after shark bite

Carver Village fighting gentrification with Enmarket Arena going up

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Carver Village is a neighborhood that I was drawn to more than once this year. With gentrification pushing throughout Savannah and the Enmarket Arena project just blocks away Carver Village residents are optimistic but cautious as they look toward the future.

Longtime Savannah state representative Mickey Stephens dies

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Funerals are always difficult. During the summer I covered the funeral for Rep. Mickey Stephens. It was a strange full circle moment for me. I remember being at Stephens house on election night during his first campaign.

Black gill, climate change affect shrimp output in Coastal Georgia

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Having grown up on the coast I love my seafood, especially shrimp. Between Black Gill and Global Warming is taking a toll on the shrimping industry. As shrimpers off load a fresh catch a dolphin stops by looking for a snack.

Sen. Jon Ossoff visits Savannah with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Often, I capture moments that don’t necessarily fit with the story. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was visiting Savannah with Sen. Jon Ossoff. During their visit they stopped by the Hudson Hill neighborhood. After the walk and talk was over, I headed for my car, as I walked away, I saw Granholm praying with Mildred McClain, executive director of the Harambee House. While it didn’t fit with the story, it was a beautiful moment.

Sapelo Island, Gullah Geechee people fighting to keep their land

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Sapelo Island and the Hog Hammock community is a place I’ve long wanted to visit. The opportunity finally came this year as we looked at the effects the environment as well as tourism are having on the Gullah community. We visited during a sugar cane harvest and wouldn’t you know it was one of the coldest rainiest days we’ve had this year.

Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

After more than a year Veterans Day finally brought a parade back to the streets of Savannah. This is the most interesting a fun parade photo I’ve ever captured.

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial brings nation to Brunswick

All eyes were on Brunswick GA, during the trial for the three men accused of Killing Ahmaud Arbery. From pre-trial marches to prayer vigils and visits from Rev. Al Sharpton and Jessie Jackson I covered lots of miles making the drive between Brunswick and Savannah.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

What's next on hate crime charges: Ahmaud Arbery verdict is in but case is not over yet.

Ahmaud Arbery case: Georgia officials, leaders react to guilty verdicts in murder trial

Benedictine Military School wins GHSA Class 4A state high school football title

I’m not going to say it’s a coincidence but in 2014, the year I left the newspaper Benedictine won a State championship. This year they won another, with an impressive season that started with back to back losses and ended with a giant celebration.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Morning News lead photographer Richard Burkhart's 2021 year in review