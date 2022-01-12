Savannah Morning News announces change in print delivery frequency starting in March

The Savannah Morning News is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of the Savannah Morning News have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at the Savannah Morning News will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We will continue to strategically evolve our business model, while making decisions that keep our loyal subscribers at the forefront,” said Savannah Morning News Advertising Director Chris Corey. “Our newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of our community. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local news with subscriptions and advertising.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.savannahnow.com or call customer service at 912 236-9511.

