Savannah Mayor Van Johnson encourages acts of service despite MLK Day parade postponement

The major points of concern listed in the media release by the MLK Observance Day Association were the omicron variant and practicing caution when it came to "the health and welfare of the citizens of Savannah and Chatham County, the volunteers that stage the parade and the participants in the parade."

There is currently no new date for the parade, but Johnson urged people to remember that the observance of MLK Day goes beyond a parade — it's about service.

"I'm encouraging Savannahians to be bold. And in the time we would've invested in a parade, let us invest in making our community better, let us invest in making our city better, let us invest in doing kind and random acts of kindness to our fellow man and for our fellow man. That is the spirit of MLK."

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

