Savannah Mayor Van Johnson: After 2 weeks of City Market shootings, curfew is 'still on our mind'

Johnson initially floated the idea of a curfew to members of the media during his weekly media brief last week. There, he said while the city can't control the number of guns available, they can control street closures, alcohol licenses and curfews.

“The curfew in my mind is the absolute final step — when nothing else has worked,” Johnson said Tuesday.

Violence continues, not contained to one area

Johnson’s comments come after a weekend that saw another City Market shooting, on the 600 block of Barnard Street that injured two teenagers near Wild Wing Cafe.

That incident followed a triple shooting on the 200 block West St. Julian Street on June 26, where police found four people with injuries — three with gunshot wounds and one with an injury of unknown origin.

But the violence is not confined to downtown. Police are also investigating a July 2 homicide on Meadows Avenue that took the life of a 21-year-old, as well as a domestic stabbing in which a man injured four of his family members.

Johnson said he was out in the City Market area all weekend, and he wasn’t alone. Savannah police had extra officers on patrol in both City Market and River Street, where most of the Independence Day celebrations were concentrated.

“You walk around and just pray that something doesn't happen,” Johnson said. “Walking along the street, walking around seeing people walking with several firearms, just praying that nothing happens.”

Johnson lamented there being "guns everywhere," due to state laws. Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law that made Georgia a constitutional carry state, which eliminated the state's requirement for gun owners to have a permit to carry their weapon in public.

Mayor Van Johnson: ‘Something has to change’

Johnson said overall, violence in Savannah this year is “below average.” The statistics say otherwise.

As of June 25, the most recent available crime statistics from Savannah police, non-domestic aggravated assaults with guns within Savannah police jurisdiction were up by 25 from 2021. That year, police had investigated 141 aggravated assaults by June 25; this year, the city is at 166, not including the shootings in the last two weeks.

Savannah police have investigated 17 homicides this year, the same number they had by this point in 2021.

Amidst it all, Savannah police Chief Roy Minter announced on Thursday he would be leaving the department to focus on the confirmation process for his nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. Minter's last day with the Savannah Police Department will be July 29.

“Something has to change,” Johnson said. “Something has to change.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

