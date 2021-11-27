Savannah kicks off the Holidays with the lighting of the Christmas tree

A slight sense of normalcy is starting to return along with the Christmas spirit. Savannah officially kicked off the Holidays with a return to an in-person gathering for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree. With the flip of a switch State Rep. Edna Jackson, Lowell Kronowitz, owner of Levy Jewelers, and City Manager Jay Melder made the intersection of Broughton and Bull Streets a little brighter and a lot more festive Friday night.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News