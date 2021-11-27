ajc logo
Savannah kicks off the Holidays with the lighting of the Christmas tree

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
11 minutes ago
A slight sense of normalcy is starting to return along with the Christmas spirit. Savannah officially kicked off the Holidays with a return to an in-person gathering for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree. With the flip of a switch State Rep. Edna Jackson, Lowell Kronowitz, owner of Levy Jewelers, and City Manager Jay Melder made the intersection of Broughton and Bull Streets a little brighter and a lot more festive Friday night.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah kicks off the Holidays with the lighting of the Christmas tree

Investigations
