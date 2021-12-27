Hamburger icon
Savannah in 2021: An eventful 12 months for the community

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News editors
1 hour ago
Selecting the journalism that defined the year 2021 in Savannah is harder than picking favorites from among your children.

It’s been an eventful 12 months, and not just from the headline-grabbing perspectives of national and state politics and the COVID-19 pandemic. Right here in Savannah, 2021 saw triumphs and tragedies - and plenty of controversies. For those of us tasked with documenting those happenings, with “writing the first draft of history” as they say, the pace of current affairs makes every day unique.

We've compiled a “2021 in review” that features the most impactful work of the year from our team of reporters, columnists and photographers. Much of the selected pieces reflect in-depth reporting that leveraged public records research and interviews with every-day people in our community - your neighbors and friends.

It’s the kind of poignant journalism we hope you have come to expect from us here at the Savannah Morning News in recent years. Happy New Year.

Investigations
