Savannah in 2021: An eventful 12 months for the community

Selecting the journalism that defined the year 2021 in Savannah is harder than picking favorites from among your children.

It’s been an eventful 12 months, and not just from the headline-grabbing perspectives of national and state politics and the COVID-19 pandemic. Right here in Savannah, 2021 saw triumphs and tragedies - and plenty of controversies. For those of us tasked with documenting those happenings, with “writing the first draft of history” as they say, the pace of current affairs makes every day unique.