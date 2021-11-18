Savannah Empty Stocking Fund: How to donate, receive funds

The Savannah Morning News Empty Stocking Fund has assisted local residents in need since 1971. Funds raised through the Empty Stocking campaign are used to help families struggling with unemployment, medical expenses, domestic upheaval or other situations that have sapped their finances. We partner with the United Way of the Coastal Empire, the Salvation Army and the Savannah Community Foundation in this initiative.

The 2020 Empty Stocking Fund campaign collected more than $60,000 and once again ensured that local children, especially those whose families are enduring hardships and tragedies, woke up Christmas morning to find a gift with his or her name on it.