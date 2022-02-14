Savannah child actor Hayden Zaller breaks barriers for blind actors in 'American Underdog'

To portray the young Zach Warner, directors Andrew and Jon Erwin put out a casting call for a young, visually impaired actor. That is how they discovered Savannah’s Hayden Zaller.

11-year old Hayden is the son of Shannon and Michael Zaller who have been performers at the Historic Savannah Theatre for 20 years. Hayden, who is blind, was born in China and adopted by the Zallers in 2016. Being raised by a theater family inspired Hayden to get into acting himself.

“One of my friends, her name is Lucy and she is blind, she sent me the audition and I wanted to do it,” said Hayden. “My mom thought it was an indie flick, but we didn’t expect it to be so big.”

Getting the part

When Hayden was cast, the leading roles were not yet filled, so the Zaller’s assumptions about the scale of the film were modest. Then the project went on hiatus because of COVID-19. When "American Underdog" returned to production great actors like Levy, Paquin, and Dennis Quaid had joined the cast, and filming moved from Atlanta to Oklahoma.

Shannon Zaller accompanied Hayden throughout the production.

“We were only supposed to be there for a month or so, but because of that huge blizzard that hit the mid-west they had to push a lot of Hayden’s scenes to be at the end of filming,” recalled Zaller. “Which was cool because you got to say that final thing which was...”

“I got say, ‘That’s a wrap!’” Hayden said.

“He got that special privilege,” Zaller continued. “The director gave it to Zachary Levy to say and Zachary Levy said, ‘Hayden, I want you to say it.’” Thanks to the blizzard, Hayden was also able to play in the snow with some special friends.

“We were going outside and mom was going to show me how to make a snow angel, but we saw Kurt and Brenda Warner and they were making a snowman,” said Hayden. “Brenda Warner taught me how to throw snowballs at Kurt.”

Kurt Warner also taught Hayden how to make snow angels, and entertained him by throwing snowballs at his fifth floor hotel window while he participated in school over Zoom. Hayden met the real-life Zach Warner at a charity event in Arizona.

“The Warners started a non-profit foundation called Treasure House when they realized that as their son got older there wouldn’t be any resources for him to live an independent life as someone who was intellectually disabled, but was able to live with some support,” Zaller explained. “They created their own non-profit with 29 adults with intellectual and physical disabilities that live there full time.”

According to Zaller, the production of "American Underdog" was very accommodating to Hayden and made sure that the experience was as fun and smooth as it could be.

“This production was very kind and we said it would be easier for Hayden to learn his lines like all the rest of the cast by having a script he can read,” said Zaller, who normally would have to read the script out loud for Hayden to memorize. “They went out of their way to find a place that could print a braille script. And they printed multiple versions of the script whenever they changed something.”

For Hayden, it was helpful that his mother is an experienced actor who could give him pointers. “She was a good acting coach,” said Hayden. “She taught me to try not sounding like a robot.”

Acclimating to life on a Hollywood movie set

On the other hand, Zaller did not want to come across as a demanding show-mom, so she was happy with how well the cast and crew worked with Hayden.

“I haven’t been on a movie set before, so this was both of our first chances to see how the industry worked,” said Zaller. “Honestly, I went in there not having any idea what to expect and not sure whether or not people were actually going to be accommodating of Hayden’s blindness, but the whole team worked so hard to make sure he always knew where they were. They would always let Hayden know who they were.

“I just tried to make sure I wasn’t in the way, because in the end we just wanted to have a great movie, and I wanted to make sure that if the industry is seeing a blind kid in a lead role for the first time, that the people that are working with him are also having a good experience, so that the next time somebody says, ‘Well, there was that blind kid on set,’ maybe they will consider doing something. They won’t say his mom was crazy or it was hard to work with him because of all the concessions they had to make. I feel like between me and Hayden and the team, we made it so easy and fluid that I don’t think anyone on set thought this was hard to work with a blind actor.”

“I wanted to make sure Hayden had fun on set and had a good experience, but I also wanted the industry, as a whole, to have a good experience with Hayden.”

For Hayden, his first role in a film was challenging, but the hardest part was being away from his brother and sisters for so long. As a superhero fan, though, one of the most exciting things for Hayden was getting to work with Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Anna Paquin (Rogue in X-Men).

“It was so nice getting to work with Anna and Zach because they were from superhero movies I know, and I just hope I get to be in another movie with them someday,” said Hayden. “I’d like to continue acting. There’s not really that many roles for blind people right now. I just hope that they write more roles for blind people, so I can be in one of them. I’d like to do a superhero movie.”

With recent Marvel productions like "Hawkeye" and "The Eternals" featuring deaf actors in leading roles, the possibility of Hayden playing a blind superhero one day is better than ever.

Hayden is one of the first blind actors ever cast in a leading role, and the door seems to be opening wider for other actors with disabilities. For example, Aria Mia Loberti, a blind actor and disability rights advocate was recently cast in the film version of "All the Light We Cannot See," based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

“There are definitely baby steps being made in that direction now and it’s cool to be a part of it as it’s happening,” said Zaller.

"American Underdog" is now available on digital services.

