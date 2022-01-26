Hamburger icon
Savannah-Chatham schools see decrease in COVID cases while Bryan and Effingham see increase

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) saw  a 5% decrease in the number of students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 during the third week of the semester.

For the week of Jan. 22, the district reported 3% of students and 5% of personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile,15.42% of students and 6% of staff were in quarantine. The previous week, 3% of students and 6% of personnel tested positive for COVID-19, while 20.4% of students and 6.6% of personnel were quarantined.

Three weeks ago, five schools in the district had to move to virtual learning because of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students that have impacted staffing availability.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

No schools were closed in the district this past week.

According to the Coastal Health District on Wednesday, 290 new single-day cases were reported in Chatham County. It was a 19% decrease from the week before, which reported 1,481 new single-day cases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health website reported 16,779  new single-day cases statewide on Wednesday. It was a decrease of  65% from the previous week, which reported 25,521 single-day cases statewide.

Bryan and Effingham County schools see increases

While cases are declining in the Savannah schools, COVID-19 cases are increasing in Bryan and Effingham County schools.

For the week of Jan. 17, Bryan County schools reported 314 students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. It was an increase of 70 students and staff from the previous week.

While in Effingham County, the school district COVID-19 dashboard reported 200 students and 87 staff who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 50 students and  25 staff from the previous week.

Even though cases are increasing in the Bryan and Effingham County schools, COVID-19 has decreased in those counties. As of Wednesday, Bryan County had 45 new single-day cases, and Effingham County had 103 new single-day cases, based on data from a Georgia Department of Public Health website.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham schools see decrease in COVID cases while Bryan and Effingham see increase

Investigations
