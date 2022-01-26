Savannah-Chatham schools see decrease in COVID cases while Bryan and Effingham see increase

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) saw a 5% decrease in the number of students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 during the third week of the semester.
For the week of Jan. 22, the district reported 3% of students and 5% of personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile,15.42% of students and 6% of staff were in quarantine. The previous week, 3% of students and 6% of personnel tested positive for COVID-19, while 20.4% of students and 6.6% of personnel were quarantined.
Three weeks ago, five schools in the district had to move to virtual learning because of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students that have impacted staffing availability.
No schools were closed in the district this past week.
According to the Coastal Health District on Wednesday, 290 new single-day cases were reported in Chatham County. It was a 19% decrease from the week before, which reported 1,481 new single-day cases.
The Georgia Department of Public Health website reported 16,779 new single-day cases statewide on Wednesday. It was a decrease of 65% from the previous week, which reported 25,521 single-day cases statewide.
Bryan and Effingham County schools see increases
While cases are declining in the Savannah schools, COVID-19 cases are increasing in Bryan and Effingham County schools.
For the week of Jan. 17, Bryan County schools reported 314 students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. It was an increase of 70 students and staff from the previous week.
While in Effingham County, the school district COVID-19 dashboard reported 200 students and 87 staff who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 50 students and 25 staff from the previous week.
Even though cases are increasing in the Bryan and Effingham County schools, COVID-19 has decreased in those counties. As of Wednesday, Bryan County had 45 new single-day cases, and Effingham County had 103 new single-day cases, based on data from a Georgia Department of Public Health website.
