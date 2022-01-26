No schools were closed in the district this past week.

According to the Coastal Health District on Wednesday, 290 new single-day cases were reported in Chatham County. It was a 19% decrease from the week before, which reported 1,481 new single-day cases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health website reported 16,779 new single-day cases statewide on Wednesday. It was a decrease of 65% from the previous week, which reported 25,521 single-day cases statewide.

Bryan and Effingham County schools see increases

While cases are declining in the Savannah schools, COVID-19 cases are increasing in Bryan and Effingham County schools.

For the week of Jan. 17, Bryan County schools reported 314 students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. It was an increase of 70 students and staff from the previous week.

While in Effingham County, the school district COVID-19 dashboard reported 200 students and 87 staff who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 50 students and 25 staff from the previous week.

Even though cases are increasing in the Bryan and Effingham County schools, COVID-19 has decreased in those counties. As of Wednesday, Bryan County had 45 new single-day cases, and Effingham County had 103 new single-day cases, based on data from a Georgia Department of Public Health website.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham schools see decrease in COVID cases while Bryan and Effingham see increase