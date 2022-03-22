ajc logo
Savannah-Chatham schools receives funds from Georgia Power to address early childhood learning

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will be part of a new education equity initiative funded by Georgia Power.

The goal of the initiative is designed to support impactful local programs in communities of color and to facilitate holistic generational change, a media release said.

Georgia Power will invest $3 million in school districts on areas that will focus on improving career readiness and multigenerational economic stability. Other participating districts include: Clayton County Public Schools (Atlanta), Dougherty County School System (Albany) and Richmond County School System (Augusta).

The Savannah-Chatham County school district will use the funds to implement a grade K-12 STEM/STEAM track to enhance early childhood learning and address barriers that impact post secondary and career success among students, a release said.

The district said it has plans to improve regional needs, expand student learning opportunities, provide employability skills and training, transportation and support to enhance work-based learning experiences.

“From supporting the local Student Success Expo, to helping deliver STEM initiatives in underserved schools, to the success of our longstanding Learning Power program, we’re proud of our continued partnership with Savannah-Chatham schools,” Audrey King, Vice President, South Region, Georgia Power said in a media release.

“As Coastal Georgia continues to thrive, we believe that investments in education generate opportunity for real, inclusive economic growth for area students and families and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this program in the Savannah area.”

Districts selected to participate in the imitative was based on research that looked at family poverty rates, unemployment, access to early learning, kindergarten readiness, postsecondary preparedness and postsecondary attainment.

More information on the learning program can found by going to GeorgiaPower.com/Education.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

