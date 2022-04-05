ajc logo
Savannah-Chatham schools after-school activities cancelled due to weather threat

Credit: Alonzo Adams, AP

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
3 hours ago

A severe weather threat has cancelled all Tuesday after-school activities in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

The cancellation includes athletic events and practices, scheduled competitions, 21st century programs and the YMCA after-school programs, a media release said.

Schools will dismiss at regular times. Parents and staff are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and to stay alert with changing conditions.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the Georgia Coastal Empire and South Carolina lowcountry can expect severe thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. The storms will include damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

Timing of the storm will occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the Savannah area.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham schools after-school activities cancelled due to weather threat

