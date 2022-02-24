If students and staff are sick, they should stay at home. District staff will continue to monitor positive COVID-19 positivity rates and make adjustments in order to let schools remain open.

"I’m pleased that we could offer this option to our families and staff. We understand that not everyone is going to feel comfortable without a mask and we encourage those who wish to continue wearing a mask to do so. In fact, we strongly encourage staff and students to consider the use of a mask while indoors, and to continue those safety practices that have allowed us to arrive at this point," Savannah-Chatham superintendent Ann Levett said.

"We are encouraged by the decline in community transmission and bolstered by the high vaccination rates among our staff. We will continue to monitor key indicators and are poised to make adjustments as appropriate. We thank our students and staff for their flexibility as we have made various adjustments to our practices over the life of this pandemic."

The district will implement quarantine protocols when necessary and said it is committed to have in-person instruction for five days a week, as much as possible, through the end of the school year.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham public schools: Masks for students, staff are optional starting Tuesday