Savannah-Chatham public schools continue to see decrease in COVID cases

For the week of Feb. 4, Bryan County schools reported 83 students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. It was an decrease of 123 students and staff from the previous week.

For the week of Feb. 4, the Effingham County school district had not updated its COVID-19 dashboard with new positive cases.

