The retired educator has 32 years of educational experience which includes working in Effingham and Savannah-Chatham school districts in Georgia and the Leon County School District in Tallahassee. She has worked as a classroom teacher, a lead math teacher, a district parent liaison and a central office administrator.

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

She has served as vice president on the SCCPSS school board, as an academic excellence chair and a delegate for Chatham County on the Georgia School Board (GSBA) delegate for Chatham County from 2018-20.

Opponents

Howard-Hall is running against Jasmine Polley for the seat on the May 24 ballot.

“Although I serve at the pleasure of the voters of the 8th District, I don’t see district lines when it comes to the education and wellbeing of every student in this community," she said.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham District 8 school board member Tonia Howard-Hall to run for second term