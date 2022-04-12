Savannah, Chatham County leaders urge federal lawmakers to act on clean energy investments

The plan includes 45 strategies that fall into five categories: energy efficiency; renewable energy; transportation and mobility; community and economic development; and education and engagement.

Whitely said the passage could chart a new path towards clean energy, more jobs and energy independence.

“As a combat medic in Afghanistan, I witnessed with my own eyes what energy dependency looks like. I saw the effects of energy dependency on rural and poor communities and I'm sad to say that we here in America are not exempt from those same challenges,” he said.

Palumbo, a former U.S. Foreign Service Special Agent, echoed Whitely’s sentiments.

“I believe in an America that can stand on its own two feet and be energy independent and resilient. We have the technology, we have the know-how, we have the ability, and that's why we're calling on Congress to make those investments now,” he said.

The group has identified several key local investment areas, including infrastructure improvements, more job creation, solar on government buildings, more electric charging stations along with equity and accessibility for residents.

The group also extended their thanks to Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for their support of the climate investments.

“In short, we’re not talking about red or blue, we’re talking about green. I think that’s a color that we can all agree on. Green for the environment, green for our economy,” Johnson said.

