Raffensperger, Sterling to testify before Jan. 6 panel Tuesday
Savannah Book Festival names new executive director, adds new board members

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
25 minutes ago

On Friday, the Savannah Book Festival (SBF) announced the appointment of Tara Setter as its Executive Director. Setter has been a key member of the SBF team since 2018 as both Assistant Executive Director and Interim Executive Director.

“We are delighted that Tara has joined the leadership team at SBF,” says Chairperson of the Savannah Book Festival Board of Directors, Rachel Young Fields.

“Throughout her years with the organization, she has demonstrated her professionalism and vision to help SBF fulfill our mission to promote education of the public through reading, writing and civil conversation. Tara was the natural choice to lead SBF as our senior executive officer. She has earned the respect and trust of the SBF Board and other SBF stakeholders, including sponsors, volunteers and authors.”

In addition to her extensive experience with SBF, Setter has 18 years of nonprofit management and event management experience before joining SBF. She is a native of Virginia and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Setter has lived in Savannah since 1995 and is proud to call Savannah home.

“SBF is one of the premier, invitation-only book festivals in the country and a jewel in the crown of Savannah,” said Setter. “I look forward to working alongside the Board of Directors to continue to grow SBF’s reach in the community and shepherd the organization into the future. Plans are underway for the 2023 Festival, and we are excited about what is in store for the community of booklovers in Savannah.”

In addition, Matt Graham, Caroline “Caro” Cay Powell, Carolyn “Carri” Stoltz and Deb Werner have joined the Savannah Book Festival Board of Directors.

“We are incredibly pleased to have such impressive leaders in our community join the Board of Directors as we head into our 16th year,” said Fields, who was also elected to serve as chairperson for another year.

The new board members will join returning members Jeannie Ahrens, Beau Anders, Jeffrey Capshew, Ivy Council, Ariel Felton, Judy Lautzenhiser, Kristin Prentiss Ott, Bruce Pendleton, Brooke Phillips, Jonathan Rabb, Lisa Yount, Robert Zerbe and Chairperson Emeritus, Jack Romanos.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Book Festival names new executive director, adds new board members

