Savannah art galleries: 'Color Me Inspired' honoring Black History Month

Betsy Cain, the nature of not knowing: through March 19, reception 6-9 p.m. Jan. 14; Laney Contemporary Fine Art, 1810 Mills B Lane Blvd.; 912-438-4442, info@laneycontemporary.com, laneycontemporary.com.

Solo exhibition by Savannah-based artist Betsy Cain. A new way to explore new forms and ideas, a mapping of possibility. Cain’s lines are responsive and her processes move fluidly from one medium to the next, the gallery states. Her dance-like, calligraphic line work on the picture plane is a spatial record of movement. Two and three-dimensional works intertwine and inform one another in this large and innovative selection, an aggregate of concentrated responses to solitary time, reflection, the subtlety of colors, and the way that all of these elements are grounded in nature and experience.

"A Conversation in Color: through Feb. 8; The Drive Thru Art Box at Green Truck Pub, 2430 Habersham St.; sulfurstudios.org/drivethruart. An evolving installation by Jon Witzky and Samantha Mack. Two artists engage in dialogue through nightly contributions to a canvas of diffused light. On alternating evenings, one artist provides input while the other is away, shifting the color, texture, or qualities of light within the installation. Gestures may be subtle or drastic and made in any medium, but the artists stipulate that materials may only be added or altered – never removed. The project echoes the rhythms of verbal expression, building upon the ideas of each party to arrive at surprising conclusions greater than the sum of their parts.

"18 Months" by Rob Hessler: Noon-5 p.m. through Jan. 30; The ON View Gallery at Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.; sulfurstudios.org/18-months-rob-hessler. Includes a video installation of Rob Hessler & Gretchen Hilmer's podcast RPGs & Baby Makes 3, featuring the episode "Processing IRL Player Death with Family Therapist." A triptych of images that represents Hessler's path through one of the most turbulent periods of his life, according to the artist.

ON::View Revue - Annual Artists-in-Residence Exhibition: Noon-5 p.m. through Jan. 22; The Gallery at Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.; sulfurstudios.org/onview-revue. After a nearly year-long pause due to Covid, the ON::View Residency Program returned in June, hosted five Artists-in-Residence: Bridget Conn, Kimberly Riner, Kellie Martin, Sinead Hornak, and Rebecca Braziel.

Through media ranging from fibers to painting, ceramics to photography, these five artists challenged the community to contemplate grief, inclusivity, impermanence, memory, relationships, and more. Featuring work created during each artist’s residency and afterward, this exhibition surveys their recent explorations and presents them in conversation with one another.

Expedition Fun by Bryson Thurston: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Jan. 11; The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave.

Solo exhibition blurs the lines of adventure and misadventure through a playful series of mixed media paintings, created in 2021; inspired by time spent on Tybee Island and in Savannah during late spring. Cowboys, explorers, and characters found in his paintings are reminiscent of a childʼs fantasies of adventure and seem to have a story all their own. Bryson chooses to leave much up to the imagination: the series invites the inner child of the viewer out to play, rekindling a sense of joy and curiosity we all once knew.

$300 & Under by various artists: through January; Location Gallery @ Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St. Featuring a variety of mediums including painting, photography, mixed media and more, this show has over 30 Savannah artists with all works being $300 or less.

Participating artists: Stacie Jean Albano, Carmela Aliffi, Jamie Azevedo, Lino Azevedo, Claire Barrett, Angela Burson, Lennie Ciliento, Antoine deVilliers, Laurie Darby, Emmy Dudley, Joy Dunigan, Tate Ellington, Maxx Feist, Tamara Garvey, James Graham, Beth Logan, David Laughlin, Calli Laundre, Heather MacRae, Marta McWhorter, Jennifer Nolan, Lisa Ocampo, Jan Pagratis, A.J. Perez, Michelle Perez, Dana Richardson, Peter E. Roberts, Shelley Smith, Troy Wandzel, Lisa D. Watson, Paula Gomez Williamson, Jon Witzky, Calvin Woodum, Rose Marie Woulfe and Heather Young.

Ongoing

ARTS Southeast: New nonprofit with a mission to make Savannah a destination for art and culture in the Southeast by supporting established and emerging artists and engaging a diverse community with programming by developing awareness and appreciation of the arts. Sulfur Studios is flagship program. Executive Director is Emily Earl. artssoutheast.org.

Irritable Pelican Artisan Gallery: 10 a,m.-4 p.m.; 802 1st St., Tybee Island; irritablepelicanartisangallery.com.

Savannah African Art Museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 201 E. 37th St.; savannahafricanartmuseum.org. West Africa gallery tours start on the hour, every hour, with the first tour beginning at 11 a.m., last tour at 4 p.m. Central Africa gallery tours start every hour on the half our, with the first tour beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Masks are required for all visitors and staff while inside the museum. Admission free; donations appreciated; savannahafricanartmuseum.org.

