In 1922, Savannah adopted an ordinance based on the Georgia State Code that allowed the government to “lease, acquire, own, hold, or operate a Municipal Abattoir” and shortly thereafter the Savanah Abattoir and Packing Company, then operated by the Meddin Brothers, petitioned for City Council to rent their facility for $7,500 per year.

After 1922, that facility became the Municipal Abattoir and its performance was reported in the annual Mayor’s Report. The Municipal Abattoir remained in operation at least through 1945 and the Meddin Brothers Packing Company operated the facility until at least 1955.

Credit: Savannah Municipal Archives

Architectural plans in the Municipal Archives’ Engineering Department collections, as well as documentation on the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps, give a detailed picture of operations at the facility, showing the various chill rooms, sausage coolers, and even a diagram of the mechanical machinery.

Today, the abattoir operated by the Meddin Brothers remains partially intact and is home to SCAD’s Savannah Film Studios, formerly called Meddin Studios in homage to the building’s history.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Archives: Municipal Abattoir, a city-run slaughterhouse, ensured quality of meat