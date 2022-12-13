But for Kwamena-Poh, it’s about more than just depicting the people of his homeland. It’s about connecting. “I want to keep showing my culture so that we can understand each other better. To make sure that when I shake your hand, I give you a little bit of me, you give me a little bit of you, and we get a little bit of understanding of each other, and the paintings do the rest.”

Credit: Molly Hayden / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Molly Hayden / For Savannah Morning News

“Kwanzaa is an African American celebration of family, community, and culture. It is based on the agricultural celebrations of Africa, called 'first fruits' celebrations which were times of harvest, ingathering, reverence, commemoration, recommitment, and celebration,” said the museum’s Education and Community Outreach Liaison, Lisa Jackson. “We invite the community to come take a tour and visit our marketplace featuring a vast array of vendors bringing patrons unique creative cultural art and goods.”

The Savannah African Art Museum is a non-profit institution devoted to spreading awareness and appreciation of African culture. They hold a collection of over 1,000 objects that hail from West and Central Africa. The museum's collection spans over 28 countries and represents over 180 cultures. For more information about the museum, access virtual tours, workshops, and initiatives, please visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org or follow them on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest using the handle @SavannahAfricanArtMuseum.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah African Art Museum to host Kwanzaa marketplace with William Kwamena-Poh