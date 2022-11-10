ajc logo
Savannah African Art Museum explores gender roles in African societies in new lecture series

Credit: Savannah African Art Museum

Credit: Savannah African Art Museum

By Eden Turner, Savannah Morning News
4 hours ago

For the Fall 2022 season, the Savannah African Art Museum announces their new adult education series "Becoming Gendered: Gender Identity in Africa". The three-part series includes lectures led by Dr. Edwin Hamilton Johnson and discusses gender relations in African societies.

“We saw a need for more educational opportunities for the community to learn more in-depth about certain exhibits and objects that you can’t necessarily get in detail on a tour,” SAAM Chief Curator Billie Stultz said.

Black men deserve to grow old, too: On Takeoff and Migos; Black voters in Chatham County

Patrons interested in learning about this topic can attend the lectures, which will be held throughout the remainder of the year. On Friday, Oct. 21, the series began with “Creating Gender, Making Art,” which served as an introduction to gender studies and began the discussion of the roles gender played in traditional African societies.

On Friday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 4 p.m., the second lecture “Gender through the Igbo Lens” furthers the discussion of gender and gives a specified glance at the topic in the Igbo community. During the lecture, Johnson and patrons will also look at Igbo rituals and art as well as analyzing Chinua Achebe’s classic novel “Things Fall Apart”.

Credit: Savannah African Art Museum

Credit: Savannah African Art Museum

The final lecture of this series will be “Mukanda Models of Gender”, which takes place on Friday, Dec. 30, from 3 to 4 p.m. This class will look at the ways the Mukanda initiation society deals with  gender roles, types and Mukanda rituals.

Previous lecture series through the museum have included classes about empires, kingdoms and royal courts.

“We try to focus in on one specific country, cultural group, kingdom or initiation society depending on the topic or theme of the lecture series for that quarter,” Stultz said.

In the winter, the museum will introduce another lecture series that focuses on the topic of trade and its role in African societies.

For patrons interested in attending the lectures, they are free for all and are held on the second floor of the Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery at 201 East 37th St. Although in-person attendance must be verified through a prior registration, the classes can also be streamed online via Facebook Live.

IF YOU GO

What: “Becoming Gendered: Gender Identity in Africa" lecture series

When: Friday, Nov. 18, from 3-4 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 30, from 3-4 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 E. 37th St.

Cost: Free

Info: savannahafricanartmuseum.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah African Art Museum explores gender roles in African societies in new lecture series

