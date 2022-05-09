Samantha Mack is taking us 'Through a Kaleidoscope' with her masters thesis at Sulfur Studios

The Art Scene: Built with work from Savannah artists, the Jepson Center becomes local gem for the arts

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

In the case of this exhibition, “different territory” means a visually seductive combination of colorful crochet and light, mason jars, electric motors, and video. But at the core of everything is the medium that she inherited from her family.

“The crochet comes from my great grandmother,” she said. “So she did that, and it’s been passed down to me. My grandmother would make a new blanket for each new child in the family, and now I’ve taken that on. And there’s something very cyclical about that.”

The nature of the process of crochet, the artist says, is cyclical as well, with the way that each individual loop connects to another loop, potentially forever. And that, in turn, has informed the philosophy behind her work.

“The show is called 'Through a Kaleidoscope' based on this idea that life is a perpetual process of reorientation, that we never really settle or come to a conclusion as to what life means, because there is no one answer,” related Mack. “And we have this sort of perpetual tension within ourselves because we’re a synthesis between spirit and body. So on the one hand we’re capable of thought and emotion and profound connection, but on the other, we are animals, and like any living thing we will die.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“But to me that’s one of the most compelling things about art and about making things is that we make things anyway, and all the more fervently and with more urgency because we have limited time.”

Perhaps no piece in the show illustrates the nature of her work quite like Specimens, a remarkable series of 1000 crocheted butterflies, each captured within their own mason jar. Destined to be set aglow by lights within that she and her fellow Sulfur Studio mates will illuminate in a “Lighting of the Butterflies” ceremony the day before the exhibition, the works are a profound response to the forced separation we all experienced during the pandemic.

“[The piece] began as a project during quarantine,” said Mack, who, prior to adding the mason jars, originally titled the series Chrysalis, “so it was like all this time to just sit and work on these. And I’d already been thinking so much about containment and transformation, so that became all the more salient during COVID.”

Each butterfly has either different colors or different orientation of those colors, making each one unique. And she’s utilizing “binomial nomenclature” (a system of classification used for living organisms) to name them, but with a twist that makes each piece personal. Idapricitas persici, for example, incorporates her great grandmother’s name (Ida), apricitas, which means sunlight or sunshine in Latin, and persici, meaning peach, the primary color in the blanket that her grandmother made for her when she was born.

But it’s the lighting that really brings home their connection to our collective contemporary experience.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“So I have these LED lights inside each one, and they will fade and die over time,” she continued. “You can’t really replace the batteries in them, but that’s intentional, that it will dim over the course of the show. But what is preserved in the jar is the memory of that action, and the memory that’s embedded in the crochet.”

Beyond Specimens, Mack will be exhibiting several lace artworks that utilize light boxes in the show, some of which include kinetic (moving) elements, and the aforementioned video piece, for which she’ll be creating a small theatre of sorts within the gallery, with colorful “Kaleidoscopic Crochet Cushions” for folks to sit on. The space will be dark except for the illumination created by the work, allowing visitors to experience the pieces as they are intended.

All in all, it’s not the kind of show you would expect from an MFA thesis exhibition, especially by an artist coming from the Painting department, and the combination of light and crochet is something that few local art lovers have likely seen in Savannah’s galleries before.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“That’s feedback that I’ve gotten a lot, that it’s like carrying the crochet into the future in a way, and continuing it on with this more contemporary medium,” Mack noted. “But I was initially drawn to light for its sort of spiritual quality. We think of light as this spiritual medium, but I’ve also been realizing that it’s artificial as well, because I have to maintain these pieces. I have to put batteries in them. It’s almost like they’re on life support, because if I’m not caring for them and maintaining them, then that part goes away.

“But what’s embedded in the crochet itself is also very spiritual and meditative.”

"Through a Kaleidoscope" by Samantha Mack is on view Thursday, May 12, through May 28 at Sulfur Studios at 2301 Bull Street. There will be an opening reception on Friday from 6-9 p.m., and an artist talk at the gallery on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m., which will be simulcast on Instagram, @sulfurstudios.

Learn more about Samantha Mack's work via her website, samanthadmack.com, and on Instagram, @samanthadmack.

Art off the Air is a companion piece to the radio program “Art on the Air” hosted by Rob Hessler and Gretchen Hilmers. The column can also be found at savannahnow.com/entertainment.

The show airs Wednesdays from 3-4pm on WRUU 107.5 FM Savannah and at WRUU.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Samantha Mack is taking us 'Through a Kaleidoscope' with her masters thesis at Sulfur Studios