Safe Shelter raises $200K; supports those in the midst of domestic violence

Giggling when I leave because we all know subtle isn't in Cheryl's vocabulary, I head over to hug Savannah's reigning queen of fashion. In attendance with her dapper dressed husband Frank Randon and sporting her signature oversized black glasses, Kathi Rich tells me that her fashion boutique is on fire with black tie events. "From dressing ladies for Cotillion to fitting 17 ladies for the Century Club, this has been my busiest season ever," shares the fashion fairy godmother.

Proud when I think of Kathi in her luxurious country house and her zoo of animals, I head over to meet Safe Shelter committee member Leigh Johnson, board president Toni Marwitz and new board member Anne McDaniel.

The forensic psychotherapist tells me, "I have worked with victims as well as perpetrators; it gives me a well-rounded perspective." Loving the chance to chat with the McDaniels Consulting and Counseling CEO, I am also loving the fact that she is marrying the fabulous Kerry Thomas! Seeing Kerry prosper in his role as the Chamblee Chief of Police and meeting his elegant fiancée makes my heart happy!

Next up is birthday girl Monika Hayes, mental health counselor with Safe Shelter. While posing her with Althea and Raven Hall, I ask how they know each other. The ladies look at each other then back at me and respond, "That's our mom." There is no way Monika has a 32- and 28-year-old daughters!

In a sea of black cocktail dresses, I see a brilliant blue dress peeping at me through the crowd. My sister from another mister Sherri Forbes is looking ravishing and doesn't mind a mini solo photo shoot before I zoom over to see long last seen Preston Laird.

Proud to be back with his Colony Bank family, I promise to sit with his table then head into the silent auction room where I see everything from a Savannah College of Art and Design Film package, a Perry Lane Hotel Stay, a Savannah Bananas game membership package and admire International Diamond Co. brilliant diamond bracelets.

It’s gala time! Touched by a rousing welcome, Cheryl takes the stage to address the crowd, then the crowd gets pumped when the live auctions start bidding for a seven-day trip to Tuscany. With time to chat, I pull Cheryl to the side to see how she has fared through the past year.

“Supporting over 25,000 victims of violence, we have helped more individuals than anywhere in Georgia, we never closed during COVID-19, and we are the second largest shelter in Georgia. We started 42 years ago with 12 beds and we now have 48 beds. We have more programs and employ 25 ladies and one dude,” shares the daughter of a Korean War hero.

Speaking of heroes, Cheryl is one of mine. Direct and genuine, I remember something she told earlier when I ask about the red silhouettes out front. She replies, “Reminding us that the victims were not just a number; these silhouettes represent the women that never called us.”

And numbers: Safe Shelter supported 1,303 women and children of domestic violence by providing safe and temporary shelter and legal advocacy while promoting change in their lives last year. With over $200,000 raised tonight, I hope this money helps keep those phone lines open for the next person that needs to make that life changing, life saving call. And I hope that Cheryl is always going to be on the end of my call to the mighty Safe Shelter!

