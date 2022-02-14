Hamburger icon
Roses are red, deliveries are due, flowers are on their way to you

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
54 minutes ago

The smell of fresh flowers filled the air as busy hands used clippers to trim long stems and arrange them in vases. Most of the work had been completed over the weekend, but things get insane quickly at a florist's shop on Valentine’s Day.

Julie Driscoll, owner of Garden on the Square, and her team juggled the combination of customers, calls, and delivery prep Monday morning as they faced one of the busiest days of the year. By 10 a.m. most of the arrangements had been loaded for delivery.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Roses are red, deliveries are due, flowers are on their way to you

