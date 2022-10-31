ajc logo
Roots Up Gallery leaving downtown location, moving to new venue at Southern Pines Company

A staple in downtown Savannah’s design district since May 2014, Roots Up Gallery has announced that it would be leaving its storefront and joining Southern Pine Company in its endeavor of creating a space for many artist types.

“Southern Pine has this great vibe offering a new perspective,” said Leslie Lovell of Roots Up Gallery. “This new chapter really feels electric holding so many inspiring possibilities.”

According to Lovell, Ramsey Khalidi, President of Southern Pine Company, has been a long-time supporter of the arts and he sees an opportunity to first-handedly help artists and galleries to prosper which also enriches the community. This unique vision of sharing his space and creating a collaborative and supportive place for many types of artists just seems natural.

Southern Pine’s 1923 and 1946-47 buildings were originally used as commercial laundry facilities and will become the platform for creating a union for a multitude of creatives. In turn, locals and visitors will enjoy a unique immersive environment where they can truly experience a uniquely creative side of Savannah.

For over 25 years, Southern Pine has been reclaiming, preserving, restoring, creating furnishings and supplying vintage, old-growth wood for renovation and new construction.

Lovell and Roots Up Gallery plan to find the space to be as creative and soulful as their artists. They are very excited to be a part of such a dynamic concept and look forward to sharing the experience with everyone.

Information about the opening date will be released soon. Meanwhile, Roots Up Gallery will remain online and will have select pieces of art available in the showroom of Southern Pine Company.

For more information, visit rootsupgallery.com.

