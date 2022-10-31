Lovell and Roots Up Gallery plan to find the space to be as creative and soulful as their artists. They are very excited to be a part of such a dynamic concept and look forward to sharing the experience with everyone.

Information about the opening date will be released soon. Meanwhile, Roots Up Gallery will remain online and will have select pieces of art available in the showroom of Southern Pine Company.

For more information, visit rootsupgallery.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Roots Up Gallery leaving downtown location, moving to new venue at Southern Pines Company

