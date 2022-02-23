Romance is in bloom this spring: The 2022 Do Savannah Wedding Editorial

The latest wedding trends seem to convey elegance and romance, making blue a perfect shade regardless of personal taste. Shades of blue can be found in the sky, in the ocean, flowers, and more. Use these sources of inspirations to create a delicate, romantic vibe for your wedding.

Nothing says romance more than pearls. Pearls come in array of colors, shades, shapes and they are trending in 2022.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

“Pearlcore” incorporates the sophistication of 1920s fashion and glamour of the 1930s, to create a thoroughly modern aesthetic in 2022. From pearl details on shoes, gloves, hair accessories and more to traditional jewelry pieces, this trend can read as daring and sexy just as well as it can delicate and feminine. We have incorporated pearls on the brides’ gloves which provide a romantic and elegant vibe.

The 2022 wedding decoration trend incorporates metallic into the color palette. Your wedding is the best time to create all the glam and sparkles of shine. Metallics are great for most decors from the cottage and woodland to the ballroom, industrial-chic, coastal weddings. Metallics are to be used as a neutral.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Flowers, from the dried flowers to the potted plants, that you can plant in your future home. Ideas for plants and flowers are endless like the wedding bouquet created by Carrie J & Company. Carrie created a unique bridal bouquet that sits in a magical green moss designed purse with handle for easy carrying.

We hope we have inspired all 2022 brides to start planning their perfect day and can confidently and fashionably say, I DO!

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Credits Hair and Makeup: Wonderland Beauty Bar team, led by Wanda Christopher. Learn more about the team on Instagram: @wonderland_beautybar; assistant to team leader: @b_beautified_, @hilaryxgrace. Bridal Gown by Camellia Bridal; located 125 W Duffy St. Groom Tuxedo by J Parker Ltd.; located 5500 Abercorn St., Suite 34 Flowers, Bouquets and Table Decorations: Carrie J & Company; located at 1 College St., #2492, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; (912)-421-0515; email: Hello@carriej.co; social media: Instagram at @Carriejevents and Facebook at @Carriejevents. Location: Beach Institute Museum and Neighborhood, 502 E Harris St. Models and Instagram accounts: Emma June (bride) @emma.june; Matthew Huntley (groom) @mchunt22; (bridemaids) Katelynn Christopher and Aniya Sarah @_.pyt.niya.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Romance is in bloom this spring: The 2022 Do Savannah Wedding Editorial