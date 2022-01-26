Roger Moss announces run for Savannah-Chatham County school board president

Moss was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., and has lived in Savannah for 20 years. He has a bachelor's degree in interpersonal communication from Wheaton College in Chicago.

Previously, Moss has worked in radio advertising sales, insurance underwriting and human resources. He is also the founder of Youth Choir in Bluffton, S.C., and co-founded the Savannah Children's Choir.

Moss is also active in the community, including performing with the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Beaufort and Hilton Head Symphony Orchestras. He was also a finalist in the American Traditions Vocal Competition.

Platform

Moss said if he is elected, some of his goals include looking at the school district's budget to help teachers and students, providing mental health resources for children and having school choice for parents.

"I have seen not only the success of the schools, but I have seen parents experience that moment that my child is in a safe place, my child is in a nurturing place and my child is learning more than they have ever learned in any other school," he said.

Opponents

Tye Whitley and Todd Rhodes are candidates running against Moss. Moss said his experience in starting schools, a passion for education and a focus on student achievement separates him from the other candidates.

The school board will have elections on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

