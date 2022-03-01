Rev. Paul Smith announces bid for District 5 on Savannah-Chatham school board

Credit: Bianca Moorman/Savannah Morning News Credit: Bianca Moorman/Savannah Morning News

Background

Smith is a 2008 graduate of Beach High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science degree from Savannah State University and has a master’s degree of divinity from Morehouse College.

Smith has also served in leadership roles in a local chapter of the NAACP and served as a youth minister.

Platform:

Will adopt it takes a village proverb, which is a collective approach from the community that will impact the students of Chatham County and the fifth district.

Wants to the school board to work together in building stronger relationships among students, teachers, parents and the community.

Focus and improve reading comprehension among students

Wants to have a universal Pre-K in the district

Opponents

Smith is running against Theresa Watson and Treye Burrison for the seat on the May 24 ballot. Candidates running for all positions will have to qualify by the week of March 7.

“On May 24, I am asking you to remember these simple words: Smith for the fifth, “he said.

More information about Smith can be found at his website: paulsmithforthe5th.com.

