Regents approve former governor Sonny Perdue as next University System of Georgia chancellor

Before being elected statewide, Perdue served in the state Senate, where he chaired the chamber’s Higher Education Committee.

Student and faculty groups criticized Perdue’s appointment because of his lack of experience in education administration.

But Regent Don Waters of Savannah said management and leadership are more important to the chancellor’s role than an academic pedigree.

“Sonny Perdue is extraordinarily well equipped to lead the University System of Georgia,” he said. “His skills make him the right person at the right time.”

Regent Barbara Rivera-Holmes of Albany said Perdue will take on his new role with the university system at an important time for higher education in Georgia.

“We’re facing a national and global labor crisis … a workforce challenge,” she said. “Our institutions are our biggest economic development drivers. … Sonny will do a phenomenal job.”

Perdue’s appointment is effective April 1.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and look forward to working together with them, our campus leadership and faculties, our elected representatives and most importantly, our students, to provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be successful and to produce even more outstanding results,” Perdue, who did not attend Tuesday’s board meeting, said in a statement.

“This may be the most important job yet. I can’t think of a better way to make a difference than to help prepare the next generation – educating them for prosperity, themselves, their families and ultimately our state. I’m excited to get started.”

Teresa MacCartney, who has served as acting chancellor since Wrigley left, will remain with the university system as executive vice chancellor of administration.

“She’s been an incredible leader,” Regent Harold Reynolds, the board’s chairman, said before Tuesday’s vote. “We’re grateful for her steady hand.”

