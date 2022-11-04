Quinton Simon: Chatham police unveiling measures to ‘limit disruption’ outside family’s home

On Oct. 23, CCPD arrested four protesters. Three of the protestors blocked the driveway of the home, trying to stop people from leaving. CCPD arrested one protestor after they were banging on windows and doors of the Simon home.

On Nov. 2, CCPD arrested Jimmy Williams, better known as "Dolly Vision," a YouTube content creator. CCPD arrested Williams after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to a police report. Williams was charged by CCPD with simple battery and disorderly conduct and booked into Chatham County Detention Center.

According to the release, the protests are taking "precious resources" away from the department when they are "focused on the most massive investigation in the history of CCPD." Additionally, the protests were bothering Buckhalter Road residents.

"While the Chatham County Police Department supports everyone’s right to protest peacefully, we also support the rights of citizens to live in a peaceful environment," the press release stated. "The people on Buckhalter Road calling themselves ‘protestors’ have made that nearly impossible."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The CCPD is finalizing the details of the measures to limit the disruption and will release them before they are implemented," CCPD spokesperson Betsy Nolen wrote in an email. The Morning News is also waiting on the police reports for the 50 calls for service on Buckhalter Road.

"Many of the people claiming to want justice for Quinton have turned his tragic and heartbreaking case into a money-making circus. And, they have made it impossible for the people who live in the area to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their homes. This is unacceptable and has to stop."

On the afternoon of Nov. 3, some protestors moved to CCPD headquarters at 295 Police Memorial Drive, "a much more appropriate place to hold such a protest," according to the press release.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Quinton Simon: Chatham police unveiling measures to ‘limit disruption’ outside family’s home

