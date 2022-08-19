Q&A: Economist marvels at successes, challenges around the planned Hyundai EV plant

The question remains, where does Hyundai and its suppliers and all the service businesses that grow up around it find those workers?

Toma: "It is stunning the amount of pressure, quite literally, that it's going to put on our regional labor market. An operation like that Hyundai plant is going to draw labor in from a 60- to 75-mile radius. That's how far people are going to be willing to drive for the higher wages and opportunities that are created from having that plant there. So, in terms of the labor market, we need to start planning right now. I'm sure planning is already underway."

Behind the deal: Why did Hyundai Motors pick Bryan County megasite for auto plant?

Just as the plant puts pressure on Savannah’s labor market infrastructure, all those employees are going to stress physical infrastructure. What needs to be addressed in those areas?

Toma: "People hear infrastructure and they think water and electricity. But that's not the type of infrastructure we need to focus on. Those things will happen because the plant can't open without that. Where we're going to see massive changes is in what western Chatham County, northern Bryan and all of Effingham are going to look like. Those are the areas that will be most convenient to commute to the plant from.

“Where we are going to struggle, and this is typically the case in terms of infrastructure, is that transportation networks tend to lag economic growth. We can't build a new road in six months. It's going to take some longer-term planning and getting the drawings on the boards as soon as possible.”

More traffic, road improvements, new residents … that adds up to additional development in areas that are sparsely populated right now. What do we need to be prepared for there?

Toma: "There certainly will be more stresses on local governments in terms of providing basic public services. Police, fire, waste management, school districts. To think 50% of the jobs related to Hyundai will be filled by people who currently live outside our region is low; we're probably looking at close to two-thirds. The plant itself is going to fundamentally change this region."

Full episodes of The Commute are available through mobile device podcast apps by searching “The Commute with @SavannahOpinion". The Commute podcast is presented by National Office Systems.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Q&A: Economist marvels at successes, challenges around the planned Hyundai EV plant