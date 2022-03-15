Port Wentworth mayor calls for special meeting to discuss dividing the city

According to the interim city manager, Steve Davis, all six council members have agreed to participate in a workshop hosted by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to discuss future plans for the city of Port Wentworth. A tentative date for the retreat has been set for early April.

Davis said the workshop would be an opportunity to discuss different options for the city, including what dividing the city would entail.

The council and mayor have not convened together for a public meeting since a Feb. 9 workshop in which previous city manager Edwin Booth announced his departure.

Port Wentworth has been mired in council dysfunction for years, culminating in the recent string of city employee resignations, controversial meetings and the proposal to dissolve the city charter.

"The issues mentioned by the legislators have been known for years and only now being addressed in my opinion extraordinary measures," wrote council member Gabrielle Nelson in a Facebook statement.

Three council members Rufus Bright, Gabrielle Nelson and Jo Smith, won't attend the special called meeting because of scheduling conflicts, according to Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee. All three are new members of council and will be out of town for mandatory training by the GMA.

Council member Mark Stephens is currently on vacation and Barbee said he has a scheduling conflict as well.

Norton has not responded to requests for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

