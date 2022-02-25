Port Wentworth city council meeting proceeds despite mayor's call for cancellation

The meeting operated without a city attorney or city manager until the interims were appointed by the four council members.

Steve Davis, who previously served a controversial three-month stint as city administrator, was returned to the post.

"It's a new day in Port Wentworth, and we're going to see future positive results and communication within our city," said Davis, "We're going to get the city back up and running."

Scott Robichaux, who works at the Claiborne Firm in Savannah, was appointed as the interim city attorney. According to his biography, Robichaux has experience in municipal law and worked as an assistant district attorney in Chatham County.

The council also passed the new set of rules of procedure, which outlines procedural and parliamentary rules for all official meetings to be conducted by city council for the next two-year term.

An agenda packet that would have outlined the rules of procedure was not available to the public due to the council not having access to the city website, said Barbee.

Several residents in the crowd called into question the legality of the council's actions.

"You're not supposed to blast through it like this," said one resident, Adam Ramos.

Council members claimed that the city charter gave them the power to hold the meeting as a quorum.

String of resignations

The meeting took place on the heels of eight different resignations that occurred within the past two weeks.

The exodus began Feb. 9 when then City Manager Edwin Booth announced his resignation in the middle of a council workshop. Two days later, Booth announced the departure of five other employees, leaving just one city staffer.

Booth and previous clerk of council, Shanta Scarboro, pointed to a hostile work environment for their departure.

What followed in the next week was a whiplash of appointments and resignations.

Past coverage : Port Wentworth Police Chief resigns days after appointment as interim city manager

Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby resigned just days after being named acting city manager. He cited the "inability to complete his duties without interference" as his reason for leaving and returning back to his job as police chief.

Booth was then brought back as city manager until March 9 to fulfill his contractual obligations.

"I am simply trying to keep it together," Booth said of his duties, "I've never had a city with no staff."

On Wednesday, interim city attorney Joseph Byron Ervin, who was appointed to the vacancy less than a month ago, resigned "due to ethical and professional reasons" and pointed to "attempts to influence [his] decisions that are not supported by law."

According to a statement from Mayor Norton, he has requested that the GBI "conduct a criminal/public integrity investigation" into the actions of certain members of council.

A history of dysfunction

Port Wentworth has been mired in personnel issues for years, resulting in the halt of normal city functions. The city has experienced incidents ranging from controversial hirings and firings to rehirings, suspensions and resignations.

In 2019, Davis, now interim city manager, was hired as the city administrator in what the mayor called a surprise move. The Attorney General's office was asked to investigate the issue for possible violations of the Georgia Open Meetings Act in Davis's hiring. However, the department could not find concrete proof that council members had violated the OMA.

Davis ultimately resigned from his position in Feb. 2020 after a month-long suspension without pay, stating that his time with the city had become "untenable".

Now that Davis is back on the job, he said his priorities are filling the vacant staff positions and creating an open line of communication within city council.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Port Wentworth city council meeting proceeds despite mayor's call for cancellation