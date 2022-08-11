Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns said the call came in Thursday at 12:17 a.m. Fire crews arrived within three minutes. Thirty firefighters and two EMS units arrived on the two-alarm scene with 13 fire apparatuses used to fight the blaze. One firefighter was injured and transported to Memorial University Medical Center. The individual was released from the hospital earlier this morning.

This is a developing story. Watch here for updates.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Popular Savannah seafood spot Pearl's Saltwater Grille severely damaged by fire