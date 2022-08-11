ajc logo
Popular Savannah seafood spot Pearl's Saltwater Grille severely damaged by fire

Credit: File photo / SavannahNow.com

Credit: File photo / SavannahNow.com

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

One of the few waterfront seafood restaurants in Savannah has burned.

Pearl's Saltwater Grille, 7000 LaRoche Ave., a two-decade staple of Savannah's food scene, was more than 50% destroyed late last night when a fire started purportedly near the kitchen area. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage remains under investigation.

Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns said the call came in Thursday at 12:17 a.m. Fire crews arrived within three minutes. Thirty firefighters and two EMS units arrived on the two-alarm scene with 13 fire apparatuses used to fight the blaze. One firefighter was injured and transported to Memorial University Medical Center. The individual was released from the hospital earlier this morning.

This is a developing story. Watch here for updates.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Popular Savannah seafood spot Pearl's Saltwater Grille severely damaged by fire

