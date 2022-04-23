Police: Two injured in Friday night shooting on Savannah State campus; GBI investigating

Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo
Two people were shot late Friday night on the Savannah State University campus, according to the university.
According to a Facebook post by Savannah State University, SSU police confirmed that two people were shot and injured during an incident that took place at T.A. Wright Stadium on the school's campus Friday night.
Savannah State University executive director of marketing and communications Rebekah Lingenfelser confirmed that the incident took place at 10 p.m. at the schools campus. Lingenfelser said no SSU students are known to be involved or injured in relation to the incident. She said a motivate has not determined.
The victims were treated on site by emergency personnel and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the university. The condition of the victims was not made available.
SSU police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case. Savannah Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Pagilaro said the department was called to the scene to provide traffic control and security, but is not investigating the case.
GBI director of public and government affairs Nelly Miles said the GBI has been requested to conduct an investigation and its active and ongoing.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
